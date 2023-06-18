Do you have a white/yellow patch in your eye? Take a good look in the mirror if you have it and find out what it is

If you look in the mirror and find a yellow or white patch in the inner corner of your eye, don’t be alarmed. Find out with us what it is.

The body is a perfect machine, but like all machines it can run into problems that are more or less easily solvable.

It can happen to everyone to wake up in the morning and discover that they have a ailment who was not present until the night before. A little pain, aching anywhere.

But if for some we have a ready answer, or in any case we know it’s nothing to worry about except perhaps the result of too intensive training or simply advancing age, others give us more to do.

For example, you look in the mirror and find that inside the eye one came out small spot white or yellow. Right in the inner corner, and as soon as you see it you remember that itch you’ve been feeling for the last few days, that uncomfortable feeling. Maybe you feel the fear that assails you, it’s still an eye, a very delicate part. Let’s find out what it actually is.

White spot in the eye: what is it?

If you’ve ever had a white or yellow spot in your eye, usually in the inner corner, there’s no need to worry excessively. It is a particular ailment called pinguecola, a buildup of fat. It doesn’t come without problems, the symptoms that accompany it are usually dry eye, itching, sometimes irritation and an annoying sensation of having something in the eye.

But what is it caused by? What is his origin? There are few causes that can trigger this disorder, i.e. excessive exposure to ultraviolet rays or irritating factors and dust, extreme heat or too dry air. It can therefore be linked to the type of work. It affects people who are not very young, it is easy to present itself after the age of 40.

How to cure

The pinguecola, this speck in the eye is difficult to remove by surgery, unless you are faced with situations where the accumulation of fat does not allow you to close the eye well and becomes disabling. In the vast majority of cases regresses completely within about a month with the help of artificial tears and special eye drops. It goes without saying that in his presence it will not be possible to wear contact lenses until the disorder has disappeared.

In case it is necessary to act surgically, we will intervene with the laser. The operation is painless and lasts a few minutes; during convalescence it will be sufficient to use anti-inflammatory eye drops and antibiotics for about 2-3 weeks. However, it must be remembered that the disease can easily recur especially if you do not eliminate risk factors such as excessive exposure to the sun.

