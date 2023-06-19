Do you know why eating oily fish is good for you?

In addition to being light and digestible, it brings various benefits. This is why eating oily fish is good for mood, figure and health

Nutrition experts always advise to eat fishbetter if sky blue for several reasons.

Excellent as a second course, but also good for preparing aperitifs, appetizers, first courses or salads, including pasta salads.

Its merit is in the richness of nutrients and the low in saturated fat.

Which oily fish to eat?

The best is to choose small blue fish. The advantage is that they have a lower risk of containing microplastics and heavy metals and are richer from a nutritional point of view, in particular in good fats which the body is unable to synthesize but which have many beneficial virtues.

So in the next shopping list mark anchovies, sardines, mackerel, herring. The reasons are many.

This is why eating oily fish is good for you

It’s good for the mood

Oily fish provides vitamin D, which in addition to being an excellent ally of the bones, together with essential fatty acids and tryptophan, promotes a good mood.

Small in size but very rich in virtues, sardines and anchovies, for example, as well as being an excellent source of Omega 3, provide iron which, thanks to their booster effect, also supports the nervous system.

Eating oily fish is good for the heart and brain

The essential fatty acids, Epa and Dha, including Omega 3, of which oily fish is one of the best food sources, counteract the accumulation of triglycerides and cholesterol, risk factors for the heart.

These fats are also excellent allies of brain health because they protect neurons.

Helps stay fit

Sardines, anchovies, mackerel, herring are among the varieties of fish most recommended by nutrition experts as well as to stay healthy and not to gain weight.

Light and easily digestible, they are also a good source of valuable protein for muscles and quality fats which can also be consumed up to three or four times a week.

They then supply vitamins of the B complex allies of the correct functioning of energy metabolism and mineral salts with an antioxidant action including selenium and zinc.

Photo Credits: Unsplash

