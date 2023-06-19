Digitization and public contracts: presentation of the Technical Rules for e-procurement platforms

The Agency for Digital Italy, in agreement with ANAC and the Department for Digital Transformation of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, recently published the provision containing the technical requirements and methods for certifying digital procurement platforms, as envisaged by the ‘art. 26 of the new Contract Code (D.lgs. n. 36/2023).

The digital transformation of the Public Administration, as envisaged by the Three-Year Plan for information technology in the PA, is based on the simplification and innovation of processes, with the aim of improving the efficiency and quality of services to citizens and businesses .

The digitization of public procurement is a fundamental part of this process and helps to streamline and accelerate the procurement procedures of the administrations, to broaden the participation of subjects operating in the market and to make the life cycle of contracts even more transparent, making the necessary controls simple and timely. The document containing the e-procurement technical rules is the result of the numerous discussions organized by the Agency in the last year.

A permanent market consultationlaunched by AgID already in April 2022 with the previous legislation and continued under the new Code, which made it possible to involve all the players in the e-procurement ecosystem.

The open approachopen innovation” highlighted, on the part of sector operators, the ability to produce digital solutions for public procurement, also encouraging the emergence of proposals and suggestions aimed at defining technical rules consistent with the current state of implementation of procurement and enabling platforms , also outlining the strategic evolutions necessary for the digitization of the life cycle of public contracts.

“We have reached an important milestone in the process of digitizing public procurement – highlights the General Manager of AgID, Mario Nobile – A result obtained thanks to the teamwork with the Department of Digital Transformation and ANAC and the valuable contributions received from operators in the sector. The large participation registered during this process demonstrates that we have a lively market and a productive fabric capable of responding to the needs of the country, rich in skills, mainly present on the national territory. Our procurement system is among the most digitized in Europe but for this very reason it is necessary to update its technical regulation. When defining the rules it is essential to be aware of the overall picture of the ecosystem and above all of its future evolutions. Naturally, this journey does not end here; AgID undertakes to support and accompany producers and platform managers in the process of adapting to the rules we have defined”.

“The implementation of e-procurement, of the complete transition to digital of the entire life cycle of the public contract, from planning to its final execution, is essential for the modernization of the country and the achievement of European standards – declares the President of Anac, Giuseppe Busìa – The goal is to simplify and speed up the various stages of the contract lifecycle. Offer quality and timeliness of the data collected, greater transparency and sharing of information, implement the principle of the uniqueness of the sending (i.e., reduce unnecessary bureaucracy), and ensure timely monitoring of the market with the prevention of distorting and corrupting phenomena”.

AgID, ANAC and DTD invite all stakeholders and interested parties to participate in the first public presentation of the document, which will be held Monday 26 June at 10:30 by video conference. The event will also be an opportunity to explain what the next steps will be in the process of accompanying and adopting the technical rules. To participate, just sign up by clicking here.

