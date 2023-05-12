Do you need a dengue vaccine in the Dominican Republic?

My partner and I travel often to the Dominican Republic and dengue is very present here. By the way, my partner already had a serious problem with dengue about ten years ago. Can we access the vaccine?

Even though they are approved two vaccines against Dengue – one reserved for those who have already been exposed to the virus and a more recent one also reserved for unexposed people, both directed against the 4 serotypes of the virus – these are not currently available in Italy.