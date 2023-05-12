Home » Do you need a dengue vaccine in the Dominican Republic?
Health

Do you need a dengue vaccine in the Dominican Republic?

by admin
Do you need a dengue vaccine in the Dominican Republic?

My partner and I travel often to the Dominican Republic and dengue is very present here. By the way, my partner already had a serious problem with dengue about ten years ago. Can we access the vaccine?

Even though they are approved two vaccines against Dengue – one reserved for those who have already been exposed to the virus and a more recent one also reserved for unexposed people, both directed against the 4 serotypes of the virus – these are not currently available in Italy.

See also  Sony rumored to want to buy Square Enix Tokyo headquarters SE before selling overseas game studio may be preparing for this #playstation (180470)

You may also like

«I’ll explain to you how the forces create...

Blue flags 2023, the 226 awarded locations: boom...

Donanemab, the new drug that stops Alzheimer’s

She has abdominal pain and nausea, they remove...

The Basaglia law turns 45, Bondi: “We need...

The Health Tour arrives in Aosta, May 13...

War Ukraine Russia, news. Zelensky in Europe, meeting...

traces of blood on the floor

Breast cancer: so photographs and stories help patients

DIAGNOSTIC THERAPEUTIC PROCESS FOR HEAD-NECK DISTRICT CANCER: A...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy