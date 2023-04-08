Do you remember the first mobile phone that appeared on the market? Its value today is truly amazing and unexpected

A mobile radio terminal transceiver for radiotelephony communication over the radio access interface of a cellular network. This can be a clear and concise, yet technical and specific, definition of mobile phone. It has undoubtedly been a very long time since the first model came out and was launched on the market. For example, the first mobile phone in Italy was sold in 1990, therefore more than 30 years ago now. Inevitably now everything has changed, with smartphones becoming an integral, not to say essential, part of our daily lives, helping us in different situations and issues.

And while we talk a lot about what they can be the problems of this modernity, very often it can seem right and even curious to make a sort of real leap into the past, however transporting the latter, in a certain sense, to the present. And here the question can only be one and only one: how much is it worth today one of the first cell phone models? All that remains is to go into the specifics and details, trying to give an answer.

First mobile phone, here’s what its value is today

On the other hand, it certainly cannot be denied that we are talking about something that has given rise to an authentic revolution and a radical change from many points of view. But, looking at an international level, it must be said that it was 1983 when the first mobile phone was born, which was a Motorola DynaTac 8000X. But what were the main features and functions of the latter? Its shape and size reminded more of a walkie talkie and it certainly wasn’t pocket-sized. Furthermore, there was also a very limited address book, given that it was possible to register a maximum of 30 numbers, and calls could be of a maximum of 30 minutes. Finally, charging the battery was a very long process with a duration of about ten hours. So really another world compared to devices that are available now.

But what can be its value today? The model is for sale on Ebay at a price of almost 100mila euro. Impossible not to underline how at the time the introductory price was 3995 dollars. Among other things, Motorola was a company that dominated the mobile phone industry for a very long time, but the brand is now part of the Chinese group Lenovo. In short, it will not have functions that are essential today, such as the camera, instant messaging and the ability to browse the Internet. But we are talking about a real historical relic, which represented a small step in history. Having it can really be a fortune.