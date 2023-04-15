Home » Do you suffer from seasonal allergies? Here are the (uncommon) remedies to keep it at bay
Do you suffer from seasonal allergies? Here are the (uncommon) remedies to keep it at bay

by admin
Seasonal allergies can be really annoying and ruin the days of those who suffer from it. Here are some uncommon remedies to defeat it.

Seasonal allergy affects a very large number of people around the world and it is really difficult to keep the typical symptoms of this disorder at bay. Precisely in spring, in fact, we spend a lot of time in nature, surrounded by trees or lying on sunny meadows, which is why allergies – which bring watery eyes and sore throats – can be really hard to bear.

The remedy usually most used to ward off the annoying symptoms of seasonal allergies are antihistamines, best friends of many people who suffer from this problem. But there are also other (much less common and well-known) equally valid remedies that can help you keep the symptoms at bay if you forgot to bring your antihistamine with you.

Seasonal allergy: with these “home” remedies you can feel better

First of all, avoid keeping the windows wide open of your home. Even if the spring warmth begins to set in, keeping the windows open could bring in the much-hated pollen that will make you sneeze all over the house. Therefore, open the windows only long enough to let the rooms get air, then close them quickly.

A second “grandmother’s” remedy is the Vaseline. You won’t believe it, but it’s a real godsend when you have a scratchy nose (and not just chapped lips or skin). Try spreading it inside each nostril, in order to “capture” the pollen that is floating around in the air. If you can’t stop sneezing, have a good time shower refreshing. Also wash your hair and change your clothes if you’ve spent any time sitting or working outdoors. Only in this way will you get rid of the pollen you still have on you. If you’re in a place where you can’t take a shower, bring a cold washcloth with you to wipe your face in case the pollen starts to bother you.

To relieve swollen eyes due to allergies, try putting some on your eyelids for a few minutes tea bags (cold) or cucumber slices. This hack will help you deflate them and bring you some relief. One last tip: if you really can’t stand the annoyance of pollen, keep a normal mask on your face. You probably still have some at home after the pandemic and, in these cases, it can come in really handy…

