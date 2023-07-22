Do you want better mental health? Look for the yoghurt! Daily periodical

Probiotic yogurts. Happy bacteria drinks. Gut-friendly skin care. In recent years, gut health has taken over our social media, our shopping baskets and our pantries.

But there is a new gut health hero on the horizon…. Say hello to psychobiotics, a new way scientists are using good bacteria to fight mental ill health.

What are Psychobiotics?

Psychobiotics are the unique way scientists are hacking into mental health issues by using specific strains of bacteria to improve mood.

One study showed that taking a blend of three gut-healthy bacteria, known as lactobacilli and bifidobacteria, for eight weeks significantly reduced symptoms of depression.

Study participants also reduced levels of inflammation, a phenomenon that has been linked to depression.

In fact, it is estimated that 90% of serotonin – the hormone of happiness – is produced in the digestive tract.

The gut is often referred to by health experts as the “second brain,” thanks to the unique way the brain and gut work together.

They communicate with each other, linking the emotional and cognitive centers of the brain with gut function, in a process known as the ‘gut-brain axis’.

Have you ever felt very stressed and have a weird belly because of it? This is where the gut-brain axis comes into play.

Researchers believe that the gut-brain axis may be the ‘missing link’ in understanding and pinpointing the root cause of depression.

“We know the gut impacts the brain,” gastroenterologist Aggarwal told Forbes. “For example, we know that people with inflammatory bowel disease often have psychological problems as well.”

How to get more good bacteria

Psychobiotics are simply probiotic foods or supplements, so it’s easy to include them in your diet and get a little mental health boost.

Some foods that contain good bacteria are

Kefir

Yogurt (dairy and plant-based, as long as it contains bacteria)

pickled foods, such as kimchi and sauerkraut

Miso. Use as a paste in Asian soups and stews.

Certain types of cheese, such as Gouda, cheddar and mozzarella.

Of course, eating a few gut-friendly foods won’t miraculously cure acute depression and anxiety, so always talk to a doctor if you suffer from mental health issues.

