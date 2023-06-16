Do you want to be happier? Eat (more) yellow foods

Research shows that yellow foods are good for mood: here are all the foods to be happier

Eating yellow foods allows us to be happier.

To say it is a research by The Happy Egg Company, a Californian poultry company that paid a group of scientists to establish the influence of foods of various colors on the mood. Thus it turns out that our mood varies according to what we find on the plate, chromatically speaking.

The study would have shown that bananas, eggs, pineapples, peppers, cheeses would make you happier. The test showed that the quickest responses, which therefore implied greater instinctivity, were those related to yellow foods.

“There are several studies that show how color can touch our emotions but we were surprised to find that many yellow foods evoked so many positive sensations, while also stimulating taste and appetite” explained David Lewis, neuropsychiatrist and head of Mindlab international.

Why exactly yellow foods make us happier?

According to research on 1000 participants, almost 70% preferred yellow foods over those of other colors. According to the psychologists who participated in the study, this depends on childhood memories, in which yellow represents happiness due to its mental association with toys and sunlight.

Not only this kind of food is associated with an improvement in mood.

Here are the other foods to eat to be happier.

What are the foods that can improve mood?

Banana

Not just because they are yellow. This fruit is a real panacea for the body, especially if consumed away from meals. It is an important source of vitamin B6, tryptophan, iron, magnesium and potassium. It is also considered a natural probiotic, rich in fiber that helps digestion and regulate blood sugar levels.

Dark chocolate

Contrary to those who think it only makes you fat, a cube after dinner or once a day helps keep your mood up. This is because dark chocolate improves the blood supply to the brain by stimulating concentration and giving a sense of renewed energy.

Tomatoes

Red and juicy, they contain lycopene, which being an antioxidant is able to fight inflammation and carry out a protective action for the brain. To improve its effects, it is sufficient to consume the tomatoes with raw olive oil, which favors the absorption of this substance.

Legumes

Lentils, peas, broad beans, beans and chickpeas are rich in B vitamins (B1, B3. B6. B9 and B12), which according to several studies are related to improving mood. For this reason, in particularly cold periods such as winter, it is advisable to take it in quantity to ensure that you are not deficient in these beneficial substances for the body.

Dried fruit

Walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts, but also sunflower seeds and flax and pumpkin seeds are a good source of mood-enhancing substances starting from their omega 3 fatty acid content. Cashews, for example, are among the best vegetable sources of tryptophan, an amino acid useful in the synthesis of serotonin. Almonds contain zinc, which helps keep your mood stable, and iron, which counteracts mental fatigue, while the healthy fats help reduce anxiety.

Miele

Few people know that the nectar produced by bees is not only an excellent natural remedy against flu and inflammation of the oral tract, but it is also considered a natural antidepressant due to quercitin, a substance that helps prevent inflammation of the brain.

Blueberries

These berries, as well as berries in general, are considered super nutritious foods due to their properties capable of enriching our body with vitamins and antioxidants. In particular, they help the brain to activate positive responses and signals of well-being in the presence of stimuli.

Coconut

Consumed fresh during its season, this fruit helps improve mood thanks to its supply of medium-chain triglycerides, which, in addition to being responsible for the general health of the brain, manage to give a feeling of well-being.

Egg

Rich in vitamin D, which stimulates the production of serotonin, eggs are among the foods that most of all are able to give a feeling of general well-being and euphoria thanks also to their content of zinc, Omega3, proteins and vitamin B.