PlayStation 5 “FINAL FANTASY XVI” release commemorative exhibition lands in Hong Kong- Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

For the first time, the demo zone released the PS5 “FINAL FANTASY XVI” trial version, allowing fans to experience the game world first!

In addition, there will be a limited-time store during the event, where you can pre-order or purchase different versions of the PS5 game “FINAL FANTASY XVI”*1, and provide a series of limited privileges. Fans of “FINAL FANTASY” should not miss it!

「PS5《FINAL FANTASY XVI》Sale Memorial Exhibition」Highlights of exhibits

“PS5 “FINAL FANTASY XVI” Release Commemoration Exhibition” has 7 exhibition areas. In addition to a dedicated area to try the PS5 “FINAL FANTASY XVI” trial version, there are also multiple “FINAL FANTASY XVI” check-in points, including 1:1 The proportion of the main weapon “Indomitable”, life-size character stand, 3D exhibits and theme paintings for appreciation. The PS5 “FINAL FANTASY XVI” physical disc collector’s edition and deluxe edition will also be exhibited on site, which will definitely become a place of pilgrimage for fans!

The 1:1 scale main weapon “Indomitable” is specially exhibited, fans can appreciate this strongest weapon up close.

The PS5 game “FINAL FANTASY XVI” will launch a physical disc deluxe version and a collector’s version, which contain different props and are of great collection value. Fans should not miss it!

“FINAL FANTASY XVI” has a series of 3D exhibits and themed paintings, as well as the appearance of a number of main characters. It is definitely a must-see for fans.

PS5《FINAL FANTASY XVI“Trial version on-site demo wonderful courtesy

Play the PS5 trial version on-site or complete the designated tasks in the venue, and you will have the opportunity to get a limited “Summon Coaster”*2. The number of gifts is limited, while supplies last.

《FINAL FANTASY XVI》Limited Time Offer

During the event period, there will be a limited-time store where you can pre-order or purchase different versions of the PS5 game “FINAL FANTASY XVI”*1 Or “PlayStation®5 Console – FINAL FANTASY XVI Bundle” console package. Anyone who pre-orders or purchases a physical disc version or a PS5 host set will receive a physical bonus B5 notebook. The number of gifts is limited, while supplies last.

The pop-up store also offers discounts on PS5 games, with discounts of up to 76% off selected popular PS5 titles (Blu-ray Disc version). In addition, you can also enjoy discounts on selected peripheral products, including PULSE 3D™ Wireless Headset, DualSense™ Charging Stand, Media Remote Control and HD Video Camera. The quantity of discounted products is limited, while stocks last.

Internet celebrities try《FINAL FANTASY XVI》

To celebrate the launch of the “FINAL FANTASY XVI” game, Internet celebrity Da Ge will visit the commemorative exhibition on June 22, live stream the game and give away limited gifts.Participants*3Or fans who watch the online live broadcast of the event, pay attention to the content of the event and answer the questions, have a chance to win a PlayStation™Store gift card or a blind box of “FINAL FANTASY XVI” summoned animal bust model.

Date: June 22, 2023

Time: 8:00pm to 9:30pm

Live URL: https://www.twitch.tv/underground_dv

PS5《FINAL FANTASY XVI》Details of the release commemorative exhibition

Date: June 17-25, 2023

Time: 12:00 noon to 9:00 pm

Address: Atrium, Ground Floor, Phase 1, Telford Plaza, Kowloon Bay

PS5andPlayStation®VR2Game experience area

The latest PS5 game experience area such as “Street Fighter 6” and “STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor™”, as well as the PlayStation®VR2 experience area will be screened at the same time. The PS VR2 experience area will provide “Romantic Tour 7” for experience. Sitting in a racing chair and wearing PS VR2, you can experience the highly immersive new game realm of “Romantic Tour 7”.

In addition, during the weekend, there will be a “Sports Car Romance Tour 7″ timing challenge, and there is a chance to win Deliveroo cash coupons for every household.

PS VR2“Sports Car Romance Tour” 7》Time Challenge

Date: 17-18 and 24-25 June 2023

Time: 2:00pm to 7:00pm

prize︰

Champion: Deliveroo cash voucher HKD2,000 per household (1 winner)

1st runner-up: Deliveroo cash voucher HKD1,000 per household (1 winner)

Second runner-up: HKD500 Deliveroo cash voucher for every household (1 winner)

*1 Product quantity is limited, while supplies last.

*2 Gifts are available only while supplies last.

*3 All participants must be at least 18 years old, online registration is required in advance, no on-site registration is required.

Please pay attention to the announcement on the Undergrounddv Dago Facebook page for registration details.