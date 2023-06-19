From 3999 yuan! moto razr 40 goes on sale: the cheapest folding phone in the industry – Sina Hong Kong

[Techweb]On June 1, Motorola held a new moto razr product launch conference, bringing a brand new moto razr 40 series folding screen flagship, including moto razr 40 and moto razr 40 Ultra, especially the latter with an external screen size reaching The size is 3.6 inches, and it achieves the effect of “full screen” when folded. It has been the first to be released before and has received wide acclaim from users. And now there is the latest news. Recently, Motorola officially announced that the standard version of the moto razr 40 is finally on sale, starting at 3999 yuan.

In terms of appearance, moto razr 40 adopts a very simple small folding design. The main screen is a 6.9-inch LTPO adaptive high refresh screen, which supports 1-144Hz refresh rate switching, DC dimming, HDR10+, etc. The quality is very good in small folding . The body is made of high-strength 7-series aviation aluminum, and the back shell is made of silicone leather, which is soft and comfortable to the touch, and does not stain fingerprints. The delicate leather texture and soft tones together create a stylish and restrained style. Although it is not equipped with a large-sized external screen, the small screen is very cleverly integrated into the rear camera module, which looks very smart and cute. With special effects such as elf clock, it is extremely fashionable.

In terms of configuration, the moto razr 40 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon7 Gen 1 chip, equipped with a storage combination of LPDDR5 memory + UFS 3.1 flash memory, which is completely sufficient for daily use. Rear-mounted 64-megapixel OIS anti-shake main camera + 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro lens, which can cooperate with the external screen for real-time selfie preview, use the main camera to take more perfect selfies, and the front camera is a 32-megapixel wide-angle selfie lens . In addition, the machine has a built-in 4200mAh battery, supports 33W wired fast charging, and supports 5W wireless charging.

It is reported that the brand new moto razr 40 is now available for pre-order and will be officially launched on June 25. The 8GB+128GB version is priced at 3999 yuan, the 8GB+256GB version is priced at 4299 yuan, and the 12GB+256GB version is priced at 4699 yuan. Yuan, interested friends can pay attention to it.

