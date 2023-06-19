Home » 2023 Sichuan International Fine Wine Expo opens in Deyang
2023 Sichuan International Fine Wine Expo opens in Deyang

Original title: 2023 Sichuan International Wine and Spirits Expo opens in Deyang

On June 18, the 2023 Sichuan International Wine and Spirits Expo opened in Deyang and lasted for 3 days.

The expo is sponsored by the China Liquor Industry Association and Sichuan China Liquor Golden Triangle Liquor Industry Association, and undertaken by the People’s Government of Deyang City, the Department of Economy and Information Technology, and the Department of Commerce. The theme of the conference is “the fragrance of fine wine is about the world“, and two exhibition halls, the famous wine comprehensive hall and the international comprehensive hall, will be built in Deyang Wende International Convention and Exhibition Center. There are 7 exhibition areas including cultural tourism features and 3 functional areas of wine tasting area, live broadcast area, and e-commerce area, displaying liquor, beer, wine, rice wine, wine, international distilled wine and other alcoholic products from all over the world; the number of booths reaches There are more than 170 exhibitors, more than 200 exhibitors, and an exhibition area of ​​over 20,000 square meters.

During the event, 21 series of activities will be carried out, including new product releases, industry dialogues, national evaluation exchange meetings, cloud exhibitions, investment promotions, and poetry and wine carnivals. At the same time, this expo has also opened online channels, and audiences who cannot go to the scene can watch the online VR cloud display through JD.com and WeChat platforms.

At the opening ceremony, the China National Light Industry Council and the China Alcoholic Drinks Association awarded the title of “China‘s Famous Wine City, Deyang Mianzhu” to Deyang Mianzhu City.

Vice Governor Yang Xingping attended the event and announced the opening. (Sichuan Daily all-media reporter Cao Yanyuan)

(Editors in charge: Luo Yu, Zhang Huawei)

