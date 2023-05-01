Do you want to find old Whatsapp messages? Here are three simple tricks to look for them

Since Whatsapp has become part of our daily life, the messages exchanged are many, and in between there are some important ones. But we don’t always immediately remember to keep them, which is why it happens want to find one even a long time away.

You won’t need to endlessly scroll through long chats: thanks to these three simple methodsyou will know how to find messages on whatsapp in minutes, even when it comes to vowels.

Text search of old Whatsapp messages

The first method is the simplest and will help you for the written messages. It’s about the Whatsapp default text searchwhich works in a very simple way and in a few seconds, both from a smartphone and from Whatsapp Web.

Give it smartphone open the app normally and then the chat where you want to search for a message. Press the button with the three vertical dots in the upper right corner, and then tap the item Fence.

One will open small search bar where you can type letters and words. To find old messages, that’s all you need remember one of the words of the message, type it and then use le darts to scroll through the same words until you have found the right one.

If you don’t remember the exact words, look for a more generic one, or one belonging to same day or period of the searched message: you will have to look at more messages or scroll a bit when you have reached the right day in chat, but it will take you little time.

If you use the PC, you can do it with Whatsapp Web. Access the site, open the selected chat and click on the symbol magnifying glass which is in the upper right row. The rest works the same as on smartphones, but the search may not be able to trace old messages as on the telephone.

Find old Whatsapp messages from downloaded chats on your PC

If you usually export Whatsapp chats and keep them on PC thanks to these easy methods, you have an alternative for searching old messages even faster of the previous one. Of course you will have to use the computer.

Open the exported chat on PC (usually it is in .TXT format) using Word, OpenOfficeanother text reader software, or even just a browser web. Don’t use Notepad because it would be a little inconvenient.

At this point, make one internal research to the open document. For example, to do this in Word, simply click on the item “Edit” in the “Home” menu at the top (the icon looks like a giant magnifying glass) and then on “Finds”. In browsers, the search is done by pressing together CTRL+F.

Type, as before, a word that belongs to the message you are looking for, and start scrolling until you find the one you want. Being a simple TXT file read by a program, the search will be even faster and you can also easily see all the messages that are before and after it.

Finding old Whatsapp vowels: the trick

The last trick also serves to fish out the vowels. Of course, they don’t include text that you can search for by hand. Of course, if you have a good memory you can go back to the words spoken on the same day or in a nearby day, search for them with the text search and then scroll. But it’s a bit inconvenient.

If the above method doesn’t work, then log in strictly from smartphone in the Whatsapp app. Inside the home (not inside the chat) touch the button with the three dots at the top right and then choose Settings.

In the menu that opens, choose Space and Datathen tap the item Manage Space, one of those that help you free whatsapp memory. But instead of emptying the memory, scroll down to the “Chat” section and tap the chat with the desired person.

This will bring up a long list of shared content with that person. Order it in the way you need it most: newest, oldest or largest (the latter will almost always show the videos first and then the long vowels, then the short ones).

In the long list they will be present all vowels saved in memory of that chat. By touching them you will be able to see the date and time, and start ad immediately listen to them: thus go back to the desired vowel. You can also retrieve it by tapping the three dot icon and then “Salva”, or highlight it with the little Star come “Important message” not to lose it again.