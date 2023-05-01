Home » How and how much to move in everyday life to stay healthy
Health

How and how much to move in everyday life to stay healthy

Sometimes just a few changes in everyday life are enough to make our pedometer explode with joy and optimize our shape. Which? Here are some

L’physical inactivityincluding the certainly tempting faculty of vegetating on the sofa or moving as little as possible, is included in the black list of factors harmful to the body . That’s why the WHO, the World Health Organization, recommends moving regularly. How much? Adults, at least 2h30 of moderate-intensity resistance activity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity per week. WHO also recommends 10,000 steps a day to maintain your health.

Walking is a guarantee of well-being

The goal of ten thousand steps does not seem ambitious to you, it is not an immutable rule. If you have a pedometer, you will notice that doing them is easier than it seems. If at the same time you practice a sporting activity for at least an hour during the week, such as cycling, running, swimming, and you follow a balanced diet, the number of steps drops, even five thousand at a brisk pace are fine. Model? When walking the dog.

How to be able to move more every day

The challenge here is to get as active as possible on a daily basis. Physical activity prevents, among other things, cardiovascular diseases reduces the bad cholesterol and blood pressure, fights osteoporosis fixes calcium on the bones, essential for example for women in menopause. You don’t need to replace your car with sneakers to pass every morning: just adopt new habits, use your legs more throughout the day.

The first phase consists in giving up the elevator and using the stairs: in addition to improving health, the up and down invigorates the lower limbs and help you breathe. If you can, walk to work so you can breathe and clear your mind. Can’t you give up the car? Park further away than usual. And if you don’t come home for lunch, explore the neighborhood – that’s enough 15 minutes at lunchtime, a simple but effective trick.

Go shopping

Limit home deliveries, abandon this habit developed during the pandemic; then it was necessary. Go to the super, to the market, move between counters and shelves. Do you work all day sitting down? Get up and walk around to get a glass of water, for example, every 30 minutes. How to track movement? Many applications and pedometers are at your disposal: use them for well-being.

