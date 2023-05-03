Do you want to lower bad cholesterol? Watch out for the 3 heart killer foods and discover Arnold Schwarzenegger’s diet

Bad cholesterol, or LDL, often comes from bad habits. If your levels are quite high and you would like to lower them, you should be careful with some foods. Three out of all hide in the fridge every day, but maybe you don’t know how much worse they can make your situation. Here’s which ones we’re talking about and why you should at least think about limiting their consumption.

Often we eat what we like best, without thinking about the consequences on health. The bad cholesterol, unfortunately, arises from our wrong behaviors. L’diet it can have a heavy impact and would be one of the habits to regulate. For correct the diet you should know what are the foods that contain high levels of this fat, and which you should not overdo. The list would be long, but experts suggest three in particular. They are among the most common and end up in the shopping cart every time expense.

If you want to lower bad cholesterol you have to pay attention to the 3 foods that raise its values

Research by the ISS (Higher Institute of Health) is a point of reference in terms of health. With regard to excess cholesterol, experts recommend changing your diet and inserting the appropriate foods. These include fresh fruit and vegetables, wholemeal bread and legumes. Green light also for cereals such as barley and oats and for nuts.

But, just as there is the ideal diet, there are products to monitor closely. In particular, if you want to lower bad cholesterol take a look at the 3 foods that would bring it in important doses. We refer to eggs, prawns and kidneys. The first would contain many 371 mg per 100 g, especially in the yolks. Shellfish are no less, even if the quantity would be limited to 161 mg all’etto. Finally, animal parts such as kidney would even come to Approximately 400 mg of cholesterol per 100 g.

Arnold Schwarzenegger diet and workout

Arnold Schwarzenegger suffered from high cholesterol, until eventually he would defeat it. All this, according to his statements, would be primarily due to one predominantly vegetable diet. Only in some rare exception would he indulge in a steak or his carne favorite. But there’s more: even a constant training would have helped the former California governor gain in health.

Schwarzenegger would exercise 6 days a week, focusing on every single part of the body. In fact, regular physical activity would provide valid support for raising the production of good cholesterol (HDL) and counteracting the bad one. However, there’s no need to overdo it. About 150 minutes of moderate exercise a weeksuch as running and walking, would donate important benefits to the heart and they would allow us to live better.