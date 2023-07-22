Doctor about weight loss injection: “Don’t feel like junk food”

by Constanze Loeffler

21.07.2023, 19:44

4 Min.

Very overweight people in Germany have been able to get a prescription for the Wegovy weight loss injection for a few days now. Yurdagül Zopf, professor and nutritionist, has already had experience with the active ingredient – in patients with diabetes. In the interview, the doctor reports surprising effects and a great danger that she sees.

The weight loss syringe Wegovy with the active ingredient semaglutid has been available in German pharmacies since Monday. How big is your demand?

Some of my patients have really been waiting for the day! On Monday, the first ones came to me in the outpatient clinic without an appointment and asked for a prescription. Like many of my colleagues, I am very pleased that the remedy is now available in Germany. We can finally offer those affected another therapy in addition to sport, healthy nutrition and a stomach reduction.

Access to all STERN PLUS content and articles from the print magazine

Ad-free & can be canceled at any time

Already registered?

Login here

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

