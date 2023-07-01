Doctors Wanted: Summer Job Opportunities at Swimming Pools

Title: Opportunities for Doctors to Work in Swimming Pools During Summer Season

Subtitle: Experience not required, but salaries may not be significantly high

The work of doctors has traditionally been associated with hospitals or health centers. However, for recent graduates preparing for the MIR who want to earn some extra money but lack the required experience for many job offers, there is a new opportunity available during the summer season – working in swimming pools. Many companies are actively seeking physicians to ensure the well-being of pool-goers.

Although this option may not offer exorbitant salaries, with part-time positions starting at €850 gross per month, there are also opportunities that offer higher wages. One company is even offering €2,500 per month for 53 hours of work per week, which equates to less than €12 per hour. Medical Writing has analyzed four contract offers for these services during the summer season, which do not require a specialty or previous experience.

One offer, for example, is looking to fill up to 10 positions for doctors and/or nurses in the north of the Community of Madrid. The contracts vary from half to full days, as well as substitutions, with salaries ranging from €1,200 to €2,400 gross per month, depending on the number of hours worked. While experience is not required, having prior experience will be valued.

The Moraleja de Enmedio swimming pool in Madrid is still searching for physicians until September 9. They have opened two selection processes – one for a contract from Monday to Thursday, working eight hours a day for €1,600 gross per month, and another for half-day shifts during weekends, for which the salary is €850 gross per month. For those willing to work two shifts, which would involve 53 hours per week, the company offers €2,500 gross per month, not even amounting to €12 per hour. The company also provides benefits such as access to their gym.

There are other vacancies with even lower salaries, like the two open processes for the public pool in Móstoles. The shifts are rotating and last ten hours, from Monday to Friday, with weekend availability. The median salary is approximately €2,300 per month, equivalent to about €11.5 per hour worked.

In addition to temporary summer positions, there are also opportunities with long-term contracts. For example, a swimming pool in the center of Madrid is offering an indefinite continuity contract for a full-time doctor position, requiring work from Monday to Friday with shifts from 2:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., alternating weekends from 10:45 a.m. to 8:15 p.m. The salary for this role ranges from nearly €1600 to €1950 per month, depending on specific details.

For doctors who are not yet specialized or lack a specialty, other sectors such as Mercadona, a food chain, offer more competitive salaries. Mercadona has published numerous offers throughout the year, including 11 permanent contracts for doctors from different regions in Spain, with a gross annual salary ranging from €51,571, with progression up to €78,288.

While this article may contain information from health institutions or professionals, it is important to note that it is edited and prepared by journalists. Readers are advised to consult with a healthcare professional for any health-related questions.

