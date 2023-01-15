Sodium bicarbonate is one of the “beneficial” elements for the home, but over the centuries it has found space in various uses even in different areas. In combination with vinegar or lemon, baking soda forms a total element form in the context of cleaning even though it is sold as a food substance.

Does baking soda expire? The answer leaves you speechless

Conceived among the food additives codified by the European Union with the abbreviation E 500, sodium bicarbonate normally sold for food use has a usual appearance as a form of white powder, normally inert but which in contact with water produces a slightly basic and has the property of lowering the acidity of the PH. It is therefore considered a “normalizer” of acids.

This gives sodium bicarbonate a multipurpose action both in digestive contexts, improving the digestive tract for example when a lot of food has been consumed, thus favoring the process of removing the sense of acidity, but it is also an excellent deodorant and has a “boosting” action of detergents.

Bicarbonate is usually sold in packages with a regular expiration date, like any other food product, but what happens if expired bicarbonate is consumed?

In reality, the expiry date shown is necessary for a regulatory issue as food products in a general sense cannot be more than 3 years from the date of packaging of any product.

Bicarbonate, being a form of product that is almost omnipresent in homes also by virtue of its very varied use, is often “forgotten” and even after years it can be used, as the power to neutralize acids remains even at a distance years, the only difference can be found in the loss of effervescence which after 2-3 years may be less.

But there are no negative effects, unless in the meantime the bicarbonate has had some form of chemical “intrusion” from other foods.