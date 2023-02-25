Home Health Does Mind Control Disease? The unexpected link between brain and health
Health

Does Mind Control Disease? The unexpected link between brain and health

by admin
Does Mind Control Disease? The unexpected link between brain and health

A study has confirmed the link between the brain and human health. Researchers have pointed out how the mind can generate an immune response.

Research conducted by the Technion Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa has deciphered how the brain choreographs immune responses. The brain area would have accelerated the healing of heart disease in the mice involved in the study. It’s a study that could have a dramatic and game-changing impact on the treatment of multiple diseases.

Internet All Free

In recent years, numerous researchers and scientists have stopped to study and prove a correlation between the brain and the salute of the human being. After a series of attempts, research led by PhD student Hedva Haykin at the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa has found confirmation. The results were published in the magazine Nature and could have a revolutionary impact on medicine.

Indeed, research has shown that mental state of a person could be essential to measure the recovery and the healing from a pathology. A figure that confirms what scientists and doctors have suspected for some time, but without having the proof, at least until now.

The brain influences health: research

At the end of 2022 Haykin, together with his supervisors Asya Rolls, the neuroimmunologist of the center, and Lior Gepstein, the cardiologist, began studying the heart fragments of mice that had been affected by heart problems. Some of these were damaged from a heart attack, while others had a more sano.

This difference between damaged and healthy parts is due to the fact that the areas that did not have scars had received a brain stimulation of positive emotions, unlike those with damage. The experiment was repeated more than once and seems to have suggested that the brain may have triggered gods changes in the immune response.

A study that could be revolutionary and have serious and clear-cut implications throughout the medical field, as well as the possibility of re-evaluating those diseases branded as “psychological”. But this has not been the only research carried out in recent years. Among the previous studies to verify a link between the brain and health, one of the most significant was conducted in the 1990s by North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset in New York.

At the time, neurosurgeon Kevin Tracey had focused his research on evaluating the effect of an experimental anti-inflammatory drug for heart-induced causes.stroke. A study that to date has found a new element in the research carried out by Haykin’s group. We recall that the brain can stay young thanks to certain foods which help preserve memory and ward off disease.

Enter the group of job offers, pensions, bonuses, disability – 104 and news

See also  Osteoporosis threatens, in the initial phase it has no symptoms

You may also like

“Exercise is good for body and spirit”

Lecce-Sassuolo 0-1, goals and highlights: a Thorstvedt goal...

Sometimes being too good (with music) can become...

The vote in Nigeria between outsiders and old...

Castelbelforte (Mantova), 13-year-old beaten and attacked with scissors...

The last days of Maurizio Costanzo: Struck by...

New Dacia 2023-2024 SUVs, 2 surprise cars with...

Postage stamp of Ukraine with Banksy artwork

Whatsapp, finally goodbye to messages that make you...

Serie A: Lecce-Sassuolo 0-0 LIVE on the field

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy