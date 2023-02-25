A study has confirmed the link between the brain and human health. Researchers have pointed out how the mind can generate an immune response.

Research conducted by the Technion Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa has deciphered how the brain choreographs immune responses. The brain area would have accelerated the healing of heart disease in the mice involved in the study. It’s a study that could have a dramatic and game-changing impact on the treatment of multiple diseases.

In recent years, numerous researchers and scientists have stopped to study and prove a correlation between the brain and the salute of the human being. After a series of attempts, research led by PhD student Hedva Haykin at the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa has found confirmation. The results were published in the magazine Nature and could have a revolutionary impact on medicine.

Indeed, research has shown that mental state of a person could be essential to measure the recovery and the healing from a pathology. A figure that confirms what scientists and doctors have suspected for some time, but without having the proof, at least until now.

The brain influences health: research

At the end of 2022 Haykin, together with his supervisors Asya Rolls, the neuroimmunologist of the center, and Lior Gepstein, the cardiologist, began studying the heart fragments of mice that had been affected by heart problems. Some of these were damaged from a heart attack, while others had a more sano.

This difference between damaged and healthy parts is due to the fact that the areas that did not have scars had received a brain stimulation of positive emotions, unlike those with damage. The experiment was repeated more than once and seems to have suggested that the brain may have triggered gods changes in the immune response.

A study that could be revolutionary and have serious and clear-cut implications throughout the medical field, as well as the possibility of re-evaluating those diseases branded as “psychological”. But this has not been the only research carried out in recent years. Among the previous studies to verify a link between the brain and health, one of the most significant was conducted in the 1990s by North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset in New York.

At the time, neurosurgeon Kevin Tracey had focused his research on evaluating the effect of an experimental anti-inflammatory drug for heart-induced causes.stroke. A study that to date has found a new element in the research carried out by Haykin’s group. We recall that the brain can stay young thanks to certain foods which help preserve memory and ward off disease.