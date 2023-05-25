Home » Domino transplant, receives a new heart and donates his – Medicine
Health

Domino transplant, receives a new heart and donates his – Medicine

Domino transplant, receives a new heart and donates his – Medicine

He receives a new heart and gives his own to a patient. The surgery was performed at the Molinette hospital in Turin. The man, a 43-year-old Sicilian suffering from a serious lung disease, underwent a combined transplant of heart and two lungs. The explanted heart was used for a transplant in a 51-year-old woman. The operation is called ‘domino heart transplant’ and, according to what the Città della Salute communicates, it has not been practiced in Italy for almost thirty years.

