Florida, the notice of the Lgbtq+ and black communities: “Travel is not recommended for minorities, more risks with new laws”

Avoid Republican-ruled Florida Ron DeSantis new candidate for the White House. It is the largest LGBTQ+ rights organization in the United States to issue warning that newly passed state policies and laws may pose risks to minorities, immigrants and gay travelers. Humans Rights Campaig joined other civil rights organizations on Tuesday to warn of the dangers ahead. The human rights campaign was joined by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the League of United Latin American Citizens, the Florida Immigrant Coalition and Equality Florida. All united in issuing travel or relocation advisories for the Sunshine Stateone of the most visited states by tourists in the United States.

The associations specified that they were not calling for a boycott or formulating a generic recommendation against the visit to Florida, saying they wanted to highlight the new laws passed by the Florida legislature, according to them, are hostile to the LGBTQ + community, limit access to abortion and allowing citizens to carry weapons without permission. “Those planning to visit the state must join us in their open opposition to these dangerous policies,” she said in a statement. Kelley Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign. “Those choosing another place to work, go to school or spend their holidays should clarify why they are not heading to Florida.”

Last weekend, the NAACP, the nation’s oldest civil rights organization, issued its advisory that recent laws and policies supported by Governor Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers are “openly hostile to African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.” DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern called the travel advisory “nothing but a stunt“. “As Governor DeSantis announced last week, Florida is seeing record tourism,” Redfern said in a statement. More than 137.5 million tourists visited Florida last year, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, according to Visit Florida, the state tourism promotion agency. Tourism supports 1.6 million full- and part-time jobs and visitors spent $98.8 billion in Florida in 2019, according to data from last year.

