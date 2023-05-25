Home » Table Tennis World Cup: Polcanova misses historic medal
Sports

Table Tennis World Cup: Polcanova misses historic medal

by admin
Table Tennis World Cup: Polcanova misses historic medal

Table Tennis World Cup

For Austria’s table tennis, it didn’t work out on Thursday with the first World Cup medal since Werner Schlager’s sensational title in 2003. Sofia Polcanova and her Romanian partner Bernadette Szöcs were clearly beaten by the duo Jeon Ji Hee/Shin Yu Bin 0:3 (-9, -13, -4) in the doubles quarterfinals in Durban. With no match for third place, the South Koreans are assured of the bronze medal.

25.05.2023 12.09

Online since today, 12.09 p.m

Exactly 20 years ago to the day in Paris, Schlager was the last European to win individual gold at the World Cup. It was the last precious metal at a world championship for Austria’s table tennis association (ÖTTV). Together with Szöcs, Polcanova had the chance to at least follow in the footsteps of the now 50-year-old by beating Jeon/Shin. In the end, it was the third defeat against the South Korean duo this year for the European champions of 2022.

Polcanova/Szöcs had already lost twice against Jeon/Shin on the World Tour. The two 28-year-olds fought doggedly in the first set and saved a total of three set points before the South Koreans just got the upper hand. The second sentence then became the crux of the matter. Polcanova/Szöcs were initially 7:2 ahead and then missed four set points, Jeon/Shin used their second chance to make it 15:13 after a mistake by Polcanova.

The third set was only balanced up to 4:4. The South Koreans made seven points in a row and were able to celebrate their first medal at a World Cup. Polcanova was the last actor to hold up Austria’s flags, so all ÖTTV aces are just spectators in the medal fight. Polcanova, seeded number ten, surprisingly failed in the first round in singles.

See also  Onana and Inter: agreement reached for the new goalkeeper

You may also like

Franc began with a triumph. Two Czechs will...

Madness Ymer, smashes racket against referee’s chair –...

Blackmailing “Balo” for a fake rape

Not only Juventus: the ballet of sporting justice...

WC hockey 2023 | Jágr’s hat trick and...

LEDRO SKY | Sportdimontagna.com

Alpine skiing: FIS sticks to trips to North...

Because the Paris Olympics surfing competitions will be...

The inmate’s intervention was arranged by the barrage....

Luis Figo presents the collection of his brand...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy