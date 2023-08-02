Brewers Break Losing Streak with Fourth-Inning Rally to Defeat Nationals 6-4

Title: Milwaukee Brewers Snap Losing Streak with 6-4 Victory over Washington Nationals

The Milwaukee Brewers put an end to their four-game losing streak with a nail-biting 6-4 victory over the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night. Brice Turang and Joey Wiemer played pivotal roles, delivering back-to-back two-run singles during a crucial four-run fourth-inning rally.

Entering the game, Milwaukee stood 1 1/2 games behind the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Central. Additionally, they found themselves in a tight race with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins for the third wild card ticket.

Prior to the trade deadline, the Brewers had already bolstered their lineup by signing first baseman Carlos Santana from the Pittsburgh Pirates and outfielder Mark Canha from the New York Mets. However, they did not stop there, as the team made a last-minute move, acquiring reliever Andrew Chafin from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for right-hander Peter Strzelecki.

On the mound, Freddy Peralta (7-8) showcased his skills, earning his second victory since May 21. He pitched six innings and allowed three runs while striking out seven batters. Devin Williams closed out the game in the ninth inning, securing his 27th save in 29 chances.

The turning point in the game came during the fourth inning when the Brewers loaded the bases with three walks in four at-bats. Turang stepped up to the plate and delivered a crucial single to center field off Josiah Gray (7-9), tying the game at 3-3. Turang then stole second base and scored on Wiemer’s subsequent single, propelling Milwaukee into the lead.

Several players made notable contributions for the Brewers. Among them were Venezuelans William Contreras, who went 4-1 with an RBI, and Andruw Monasterio, who finished 3-1 with a run scored and an RBI. Dominicans Carlos Santana and Willy Adames also showcased their skills, with Santana going 4-0 and Adames tallying two runs scored on a 3-1 performance.

On the Nationals side, Mexican Joey Meneses went 4-0, while Venezuelan Keibert Ruiz finished 4-1.

With this victory, the Brewers hope to build momentum and solidify their position in the race for the postseason.

