Living with Psoriasis: Yadira Torres’ 26-Year Journey and the Importance of Treatment and Support

Title: 26 Years Battling Psoriasis: Yadira Torres Shares Her Journey and Advocates for Greater Awareness

By Luisa Ochoa

August 02, 2023

Psoriasis, a chronic and incurable skin disease, impacts individuals far beyond the surface. Characterized by red bumps, rashes, cracked skin, and scaly spots, it often leads to comorbidities and limitations in the lives of those affected. Yadira Torres, a psoriasis patient for 26 years, recently spoke exclusively to Medicine Magazine and Health Public, shedding light on her personal experience with the condition.

Torres received her diagnosis as an adult while working as a police officer in Puerto Rico’s Caguas area. Initially, she was oblivious to the condition, noticing red bumps and patches on her face and body. It was not until after visiting a doctor that she learned she had psoriasis. Torres shared her full testimonial, urging others to understand the realities of living with psoriasis.

Living with psoriasis often entails intense pain and discomfort, with flare-ups occurring in cycles that last for weeks or even months. As a chronic disease, medical treatment is essential to prevent the worsening and spreading of lesions throughout the body, ultimately impacting the overall health of patients.

However, psoriasis also takes a toll on an individual’s mental well-being. A significant aspect of therapeutic management involves addressing mental health concerns. Almost half of all diagnosed patients, including Torres, suffer from depression, while about 30% experience anxiety disorders. Torres acknowledged the crucial role her dermatologist, Dr. José González Chávez, played in providing support during her struggles.

Initially, Torres faced rejection and discrimination from her peers due to her lack of knowledge about psoriasis. This led to a severe bout of depression. Nevertheless, with the help of her healthcare providers and loved ones, she managed to overcome these challenges. Today, she is committed to educating others about psoriasis, emphasizing the importance of receiving proper diagnosis and treatment.

Torres emphasizes that while living with psoriasis can be challenging, acceptance and support from family and loved ones are vital. After trying various medications and treatments, including therapies with ultraviolet rays and methotrexate, she is currently undergoing treatment with biological medications. These treatments, such as Skyrizi, have effectively controlled her condition.

Additionally, Torres expresses gratitude towards the Asociación Puertorriqueña de Ayuda al Paciente de Psoriasis (APAPP) for their support and guidance. She encourages fellow psoriasis patients not to give up, urging them to seek help and find support networks like the psoriasis support group she herself relied on. With perseverance and community, it is possible to thrive despite living with psoriasis.

In sharing her story, Yadira Torres shines a light on the daily struggles of individuals with psoriasis, offering hope, courage, and a reminder that no one should face this condition alone.

