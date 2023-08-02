Home » Pedestrians in the Center of Santa Marta who “love” danger
Pedestrians in the Center of Santa Marta who “love” danger

Pedestrians in the Center of Santa Marta who “love” danger

It is unacceptable that irresponsible citizens violate the confinement made by the contractor of the work to avoid situations to regret, and choose to walk freely through the entire half of where the work is carried out. What would happen if a piece of material escaped from one of the workers and caused an injury? Surely they would shamelessly go out to denounce the situation and even see if compensation is achieved. !Citizens do not look for what you have not lost! Photo Ly Erick Amasifuen Pinche

It may interest you: Temporary closures on Santa Marta beaches for environmental recovery

