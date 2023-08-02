Marta urges fans to keep supporting women’s soccer after final Women’s World Cup match

Marta has played her final match at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The Brazilian icon had hopes of ending her international career with a World Cup trophy. Instead, it ended with a scoreless draw against Italy in the group stage.

“It’s hard to talk about this moment,” Marta said after the match. “Not even in my worst night was it the World Cup I dreamed of.”

Wednesday’s result didn’t change anything for Marta — the 37-year-old has already ruled out trying to make another run at the trophy in 2027. But she feels confident in Brazil’s next generation of players, largely because she inspired them to play.

“The Brazilian people are asking for a renewal,” Marta said. “There is a renewal. I think I’m the only old lady here — maybe Tami is next to me. Most of them are girls who have a lot of talent, who have a huge path ahead of them. It’s just the beginning for them. I’m done here, but they’re still here. You asked for a renewal; there is a renewal.”

However, Marta’s dreams for women’s soccer go far beyond Brazil. She has seen the growth of the women’s game since she made her Women’s World Cup debut in 2007, and she wants to see that continue in her absence.

“We’re seeing here teams that came to the World Cup and took seven, eight, 10, and they’re playing just like the big teams,” Marta said. “This shows women’s football has been growing. This shows that women’s football is a product that gives profit, that gives enjoyment to watch. So support, keep supporting.

“Marta ends here. There is no more World Cup for Marta. I’m very grateful for the opportunity I had to play another World Cup, and I’m very happy with all that has happened and in women’s football, in Brazil and the world.

“Keep supporting, because for them, it’s just the beginning. For me, it’s the end of the line. Thank you.”

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Marta Brazil FIFA Women’s World Cup Get more from FIFA Women’s World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

