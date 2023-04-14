Home Health Donald Trump interrogated for 7 hours by the New York prosecutor, risks having to pay 250 million dollars – breaking latest news
L’former president of the United States, which intends to reconquer the White House in 2024, he answered under oath and secretly in the offices of the general Attorney of the New York State Letitia James, where he arrived around 10, in a black vehicle. Welcomed by a handful of supporters and opponentskept away by a safety device, the Republican billionaire did not leave the building, located near Wall Street, until about 6 pm to return in a black vehicle to the Trump Towerfurther north on the island of Manhattan. The Attorney General has filed a civil case in September vs Donald Trump and three of his sons, seeking $250 million in settlements and a ban on them from operating businesses.

Letitia James accuses the Republican billionaire and his children of «amazing fraud», in his words, that he «deliberately» manipulated the evaluations of the group assets to get better loans from banks or reduce your taxes.

Golf clubs, Trump Tower in New York, Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida. The services of Letitia James have listed these disputed assessments in one complaint of 222 pages, which also takes aim Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka Trump ed Eric Trump.

