Doping substances, from 1 January 2024 pharmacists can transmit data relating to the quantities of active ingredients prohibited for doping

This year too, as expected by the Law 376/2000 and by the implementing ministerial decree of 24 October 2006 (and subsequent amendments: ministerial decree of 18 November 2010 and ministerial decree of 28 February 2019), pharmacists, starting from January 1st 2024have the obligation to transmit electronically the data relating to the quantities of active ingredients prohibited for doping, used in extemporaneous preparations, during the year 2023.

Transmission must occur exclusively from a PEC mailbox (Certified Electronic Mail) to PEC box of the Ministry of Health ril.doping@postacert.sanita.it.

Questionnaires sent from non-PEC mailboxes will not be taken into consideration.

The deadline for sending data is January 31, 2024.

According to Ministerial decree 3 October 2023latest decree revising the list of substances prohibited for doping, data relating to the following classes are not subject to transmission:

Inhaled salbutamol: a maximum of 1600 micrograms over 24 hours, in divided doses without exceeding a dose of 600 micrograms over 8 hours, starting from when the first dose is administered; Formoterol by inhalation: maximum dose delivered 54 micrograms over 24 hours; Inhaled salmeterol: maximum dose 200 micrograms over 24 hours. Inhaled vilanetrol: maximum dose 25 micrograms over 24 hours. Amount of drospirenone and pamabromine; quantity of topical carbonic anhydrase inhibitors for ophthalmic use (e.g. dorzolamide, brinzolamide). Quantity of felipressin for local administration in dental anesthesia. Amount of Clonidine (S6); quantities of imidazoline derivatives for dermatological, nasal, ophthalmic or otic use (e.g. brimonidine, clonazoline, fenoxazoline, indanazoline, naphazoline, oxymetazoline, tetrizoline, xylometazoline) and stimulants included in the 2023 Monitoring Program (Bupropion, caffeine, nicotine , phenylephrine, phenylpropanolamine, pipradrole and synephrine). Glucocorticosteroids (S9): Other routes of administration (including inhaled and topical: dental-intracanal, dermal, intra-nasal, ophthalmological, otic and perianal) are not prohibited when used in the doses and doses authorized therapeutic indications.

WARNING. Cannabidiol is no longer considered a doping substance since January 1, 2018.

NB: BPC-157 is now prohibited as S0, according to a recent re-evaluation and added in the “S0” category as an example.

*Please remember that the list published on the WADA website constitutes an integral and substantial part of the 2023 doping substances, and that for illustrative purposes the attached list in Excel format is provided.

To enter the data, fill out the form on line.

