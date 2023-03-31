Viareggio, 30 March 2023 – Good news. Dorathe 81-year-old from Camaiore (Lucca) since mid-February a guest in an RSA in Aulla (Massa Carrara) where he didn’t want to stay, back home.

The judge of the Lucca court agreed, with a series of prescriptions, that the woman could return to live in her home. The decision was announced today after the judge reserved himself at yesterday’s hearing. Dora’s case, which ended up in the news, was raised by her daughter Anna through the lawyer Niccolò Domenici.

The old woman, who needs to be looked after, has been followed for about a year by a support administrator according to whom the physical and economic conditions of the old woman would have been incompatible with her stay in her home in Camaiore. So she Dora had been taken to the rsa of Aulla where she, however, did not want to stay.

“I communicated the judge’s decision, the Lady era delighted”, reports the lawyer Domenici, explaining that the judge has adopted a complex provision, with a series of prescriptions for the administrator and for his daughter, but that Dora can go home immediately. “The conditions for a favorable result – comments the lawyer – were all there”.