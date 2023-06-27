dr Alain Robbe-Grillet new CFO at rehaneo

München – As the new commercial director – CFO of rehaneo GmbH based in Munich, Dr. Alain Robbe-Grillet started work on June 19, 2023. The doctor of law succeeds Christoph Dühr, who is moving to the position of COO.

After studying law with subsequent doctorate at the Ludwig-Maximilians-University in Munich, Dr. Alain Robbe-Grillet started his career in restructuring consulting at PwC before moving to the healthcare sector in senior finance roles in 2012. Most recently, he was Finance Director at Catalent (Pharma) and Head of Operations Excellence at leading care provider Korian Germany.

As commercial director – CFO of rehaneo GmbH, Dr. Alain Robbe-Grillet will be in charge of the group’s figures and the commercial management of the holdings. In addition to the classic areas of financial accounting and controlling, his professional focus includes the financial support of M&A activities and investor relations.

As a member of the management board, Dr. Robbe-Grillet make a significant contribution to further strengthening the position of the rehaneo group as a premium provider for outpatient rehabilitation and prevention in Germany: »With Dr. Robbe-Grillet we have managed to win a proven expert who completes us and who will make a significant contribution to the further successful development of the company with his expertise,” Bruno Crone, founder and CEO of the rehaneo Group, is convinced.

About the rehaneo group

rehaneo stands for nationwide quality leadership in the field of outpatient rehabilitation with a comprehensive range of services for patients, referrers and payers. The aim is to form a competent and powerful group with bundled knowledge and experience through the acquisition of established outpatient rehabilitation centers and through the expansion and expansion of existing centers. In addition to the satisfaction of patients and employees and compliance with the highest quality standards, the promotion of outpatient rehabilitation is also a goal and aspiration of the rehaneo group.