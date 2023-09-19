Dr. Juan José Eito appointed as Director of Barbastro Hospital, replacing Dr. Itziar Ortega

New Director Appointed for Barbastro Hospital in Huesca

Barbastro Hospital in Huesca has announced the appointment of Dr. Juan José Eito as its new director. Dr. Eito will be replacing Dr. Itziar Ortega, who has held the position since October 2021. The appointment will be made official tomorrow.

Dr. Juan José Eito Cuello has an extensive background in the healthcare sector, having worked for 17 years in the Barbastro Hospital Emergency Room, with the last 10 years as the head of service. During this time, Dr. Eito coincided with Luis Canalejo, who is now the manager of the Huesca and Barbastro Health sectors.

Dr. Eito is a strong advocate for rural medicine and resides in Azlor with his family. He was among the doctors who participated in the viral video titled “I stay,” which aimed to encourage health workers to practice in small towns.

In terms of qualifications, Dr. Eito holds a degree in Medicine and Surgery and is a specialist doctor in Family and Community Medicine. He also has a specialization diploma in clinical management and medicine in the rural medium, as well as expertise in university management and basic life support instruction. Additionally, he has completed master’s degrees in medical direction and clinical management, as well as mountain medicine.

Dr. Eito has made significant contributions to the medical field through various publications in specialized magazines and books. He is also highly involved in teaching and serves as a teacher of Family and Community Medicine and a practice tutor in Emergency Medicine. As a testament to his dedication, Dr. Eito currently holds the position of vice president of the Illustrious Official College of Physicians of Huesca and serves as its representative in the Barbastro Health sector.

The appointment of Dr. Juan José Eito as the new director of Barbastro Hospital highlights the institution’s commitment to providing quality healthcare services to the region. With his extensive experience and passion for rural medicine, Dr. Eito is expected to lead the hospital towards continued success and improved patient care.

