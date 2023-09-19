Government will hold a new tender for the issuance of passports

In recent weeks, a series of complications have been generated that have been exposed due to the inconveniences related to the tender for the manufacture of passports in Colombia.

Therefore, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued resolution 7541 of 2023 declaring a “state of manifest urgency” for twelve months to avoid a crisis in the issuance of passports after declaring void the tender opened in May to renew the contract with the manufacturing company.

According to a resolution signed by the Colombian Foreign Minister, Álvaro Leyva Durán, this decision seeks to guarantee the services of “supply, formalization, provision and personalization, custody and distribution of passport books, as well as the printing, storage and delivery service of passport Colombian visa with machine readable zone”.

With the declaration of manifest urgency, the Government can contract the service directly, at least for a reasonable time while another tender is carried out.

The document signed by Leyva orders the “competent agencies to begin the legal budget procedures to guarantee the commitments that are acquired in the future with the execution of the contract.”

In this way, it seeks to guarantee Colombians the entry and exit of the country and the corresponding rights so that they are not violated in the face of the emergency that manifested itself.

So far, the Foreign Ministry plans to open a tender that will seek the passport issuance contract in order to guarantee the continuity and good administration of document requests.