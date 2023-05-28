Dr. Nowzaradan reveals which foods are perfect for losing two kg in a week: they are unsuspected

To reveal the perfect foods to lose a few pounds in no time is the most famous doctor of Real Time.

Yes, summer is getting closer and the need to feel fit is felt. Also because, whether we deny it or not, we all have the thought of losing weight with the arrival of summer.

Proposing excellent solutions is Dr Nowzaradan. Thanks to his program on Real Time, Vite al Limite as well as having enjoyed great success has managed to win the trust of its patients and viewersthe. Worldwide.

What the doctor reveals is a strict diet that allows you to lose up to two kilos a week. And, among other things, there are those who guarantee that he has managed to lose up to twenty kilos in a few weeks.

The diet Nowzaradan is a low-carb, high-protein meal plan. No one would ever believe that it’s that easy to lose weight.

What’s behind the success of the diet

For some, Doctor Nowzaradan is one of the pillars of surgery. Others, on the other hand, find it hard to believe in his abilities. The doctor of Israeli origins, appreciated or not, he found much of his success thanks to miracle diets.

Anyone who follows or has ever seen his TV program knows that for the first few months, before surgery, patients must comply with a very restrictive diet. The latter is very difficult to follow but consistently leads to great results.

The diet

The perfect foods to lose two pounds a week ranges from 1200 to 800 calories a day. It should be stressed that this diet should be followed only after medical evaluation and tests. Also because, drastically reducing carbohydrates, eaAdding more protein can throw your body off balance.

The scheme can be divided into two parts: an initial intense one in which you can lose weight intensively, and a second more conservative part. Sugary drinks are absolutely banned in the diet. Favorite foods for breakfast are: low-fat yogurt, coffee and about 200 ml of milk skimmed. In the middle of the morning the doctor recommends eating a egg or about 50 grams of bresaola. For lunch you can opt for 100 grams of lean meat -chicken breast, turkey, lean veal -. But, for those who prefer it, you can choose fish. At dinner it is better to prefer non-starchy vegetables, hard-boiled eggs and a mix of white meat.