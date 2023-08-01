Dr. Sarahí Rodríguez Pérez Appointed Director of Residency Program for Internal Medicine at Universidad Central del Caribe

Dr. Sarahí Rodríguez Pérez Appointed as New Director of Residency Program at Universidad Central del Caribe

By: Luisa Ochoa

August 01, 2023

The Central University of the Caribbean (UCC) has announced the appointment of Dr. Sarahí Rodríguez Pérez as the new director of the Residency Program for Internal Medicine. Dr. Rodríguez brings with her more than 15 years of experience in the field of health and is a leading American Board of Internal Medicine-certified internist.

Dr. Rodríguez has held various important positions in the United States and Puerto Rico, including directing the operations of internal medicine and hospitalized patients at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. She is multilingual and has worked in seven hospitals in Florida, Washington, and Arkansas. Additionally, she served as an assistant professor in the Program of Internal Medicine at the University of Miami.

Since her recent return to Puerto Rico, Dr. Rodríguez has been practicing medicine at the Pavía Hospital in Santurce. The UCC President, Waleska Crespo Rivera, expressed her satisfaction with Dr. Rodríguez’s return to the country and her eagerness to contribute to the training of future internists. The President believes that Dr. Rodríguez’s experience will strengthen the residency program and provide necessary resources to the students, leading to specialization in excellence.

Accepting the appointment, Dr. Rodríguez stated that she considers it a true honor and accepts the challenge with great humility. She is committed to providing patient service and medical education of the highest quality standards.

The UCC community is excited about the new appointment and believes that Dr. Rodríguez’s expertise will greatly benefit the Residency Program for Internal Medicine.