The province of Treviso loses a great doctor, a national pioneer in the field of sports medicine. On Saturday 30 July, Dr. Vincenzo Lamberti he missed the affection of his loved ones at the age of 85.

Former Tourism Councilor of Vittorio Veneto, in 2021 he was appointed regional president emeritus of the Italian Sports Medical Federation (Fmsi). Among his most important projects, the one dedicated to the prevention of chronic developmental diseases through physical activity. University professor in Trieste he was considered a luminary in his field of specialization. President of the European MASTHeR, he was a general practitioner in Vittorio Veneto, a specialist in liver diseases. Charismatic, vital and extremely professional figure, between the 80s and 90s Lamberti turned to politics, holding the role of municipal councilor for tourism. Very close to Vittorio Veneto, he leaves his beloved wife Tiziana, his children Vito, Giovanni, Chiara and Camilla, his sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law united with all colleagues and friends. The last farewell to Dr. Lamberti will be celebrated tomorrow, Tuesday 2 August, at 3.30 pm in the Cathedral of Serravalle. After the ceremony, the body will proceed to cremation.

The comment

«The world of sports medicine loses one of its reference figures not only in Veneto but also in Italy. Even beyond the regional borders, his commitment, his intense and long research activity and his contribution in this scientific field have allowed him to be recognized as a national pioneer of this branch, which last year earned him the recognition of emeritus regional president of the Fmsi, the Italian sports medical federation of which he was also national councilor ». This was stated by the president of Veneto, Luca Zaia, expressing his condolences for the death of Dr. Vincenzo Lamberti. «His professional experience, his interests in the social field will allow us to keep alive the memory of a tenacious and at the same time idealist person – concludes the Governor -. I address my deepest condolences together with that of all the Venetians to his family and I express my closeness to the many people who have been close to him in this intense journey of his life ».