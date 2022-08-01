BOLOGNA – Two torn communities. Castenaso, the Bolognese town where they lived Giulia and Alessia Pisano, killed by a train in Riccione, and Senorbì, the center of the territory of Southern Sardinia, from which his father Vittorio emigrated. The family surname is Pisano, and not Pisanu as it was initially believed; the misunderstanding is linked to the fact that Vittorio and his brother, the girls’ uncle, have two different surnames, one Pisano and the other Pisanu: probably the origin of this discrepancy is a material error in the registry office. The moving company of his grief-stricken father is in fact Pisanu, like the rest of his family.

“One sitting on the tracks, the other tried to pull her away”

While the investigations into what happened Sunday morning in the Riccione station are still ongoing, there are also testimonies from those who witnessed the accident. Stefano, a 32-year-old young man who often frequents the Riccione station on weekends, explains that he witnessed the whole scene. “I saw a girl sitting in the binaryand the other “, who later turned out to be her sister,” who tried to pull her away. “A version that confirms the one reported by other people present. The witness specifies that the one sitting among the binary she wore “a green dress” (it would be Alessia, the youngest), while the other was “dressed in black”. The train arrived at full speed and hit both of them. “I heard a bang, an explosion, as if it were a bomb”, says the young man. “I’ve been sick all day”, “Seeing two bodies disappear like this is truly chilling.”

Dynamics still to be clarified

But why was one of the sisters sitting on the tracks? The exact dynamics of the tragedy on Sunday morning have not yet been clarified: the police forces of Rimini continue to work above all on the footage of the cameras at the Riccione station, to dispel any doubts. Although – from what transpires, it turns out that the useful images shoot only the moment of the crash, not the movements of the two sisters before the drama. An autopsy and DNA examination are also underway, arranged to clarify the psychophysical state of the two girls, who had spent the evening in the nightlife of Riccione.

At the moment all the hypotheses remain standing, from tragic fatality to suicide. Father and uncle arrived yesterday afternoon from Castenaso to recognize the two girls, with the first particularly upset that he would have left the sad task to his brother.



Flowers left at the entrance of Alessia and Giulia Pisano’s house, the girls from Castenaso overwhelmed in Riccione by a high-speed train (eikon)

In Castenaso flowers and lanterns for Giulia and Alessia

“Now is the time for respect, silence and recollection. Too many words just upset, they tell the partial truth of everything and it must only be a moment of meditation and affection and tenderness towards young people. This is the only attitude that we do. adults we must have and manifest “: this is the message of don Giancarlo Leonardipastor of Castenaso.

Bunches of flowers left by fellow citizens begin to appear in front of the girls’ house; her peers, says a girl, met last night to light lanterns with the names of the two sisters written on them. “I ask our community to be solid, supportive and close to the family”, is the invitation of the mayor of Castenaso Carlo Gubellini, which awaits confirmation on the date of the funeral to call the city mourning. “To the young people, to the friends of the victims – reflects the mayor – I want to say: live life, because it is the most precious gift we have. But keep it, take care of it; be attentive, live it responsibly. Have fun, take your space, but always use your head, don’t lose control of yourself “.

The institutions cling to the community of Castenaso: the president of the Region does it, Stefano Bonacciniwhich expresses “Maximum closeness and heartfelt condolences to the family “, echoes the councilor for health Raffaele Donini: “In the face of such great pain, only affection, solidarity, words and gestures of comfort “. The mayor of Bologna Matteo Leporewhich also leads the metropolitan city: “There are no words that can soothe the pain in the face of such a fact. Together, we must love our children and take care of them. ”