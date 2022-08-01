Luke Donald is the new captain of Europe for the Ryder Cup 2023 which will be played in Rome at the end of September 2023, on the Marco Simone field of Guidonia. He takes over from Henrik Stenson who two weeks ago was dismissed from the post he received in February. The Swede has accepted the offers of Liv, the Super League financed by the Saudi Arabian sovereign fund that splits the world of golf. Donald, 44, English, former world number 1, played 4 times in the Ryder Cup (2004, 2006, 2010, 2012) without ever losing one and was twice vice captain.

Meanwhile, Henrik Stenson won the Bedminster LIV Invitational. In New Jersey and on the course of the Trump National GC (par 71), the Swede overtook the competition of the Americans Matthew Wolff and Dustin Johnson. The success earned him $ 4 million plus another 375,000 for second place in the team competition that saw the “Majesticks GC”, led by Lee Westwood, with Stenson, Ian Poulter and Sam Horsfield finishing in the second place behind the “4 Ages GC” team led by Johnson, with Talor Gooch, Pat Perez and Patrick Reed. Stenson was made captain of Europe four months ago, with the assurance that he would never accept the offers of the new Super League funded with Saudi Arabian funds. Instead, 50 million dollars just for the engagement made him change his mind. Inevitably he was “dismissed” by the European leaders, but he wanted to send a peppery message at the end of the tournament: “I think everyone can agree that he played as a captain.” The 46-year-old Swede hasn’t won since 2019 (Hero World Challenge) and to tell the truth, Liv’s performance – only 48 players and 54 holes – has not broken his fast because it is not recognized by any other golf organization and does not give points for the world ranking.