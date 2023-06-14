The Council and Parliament European They agreed on the rules for digitizing visa procedures, through a single European platform.

In this way, it is sought that a visa can be requested by internet and that all visas are digital.

This will make the visa application procedure more efficient and improve the security of the Schengen area.

The legislation provides for the creation of a platform to apply for visas in the European Union (EU), a unique tool in the block that will direct the national systems of each Member State.

Through this method, applicants will be able to expedite the presentation of documentation and receive responses to their process without having to go to a consulate.

A priori, this will only be necessary for first-time visa applicants.

Also for people whose biometric data is no longer valid and those who have a new travel document.

Now the agreement has to be ratified by the Twenty-seven before starting the adoption process in the Council and the European Parliament.

“The digital visa will simplify the administrative procedure and increase the security of the Schengen area,” said Swedish Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenegard.

This will also reduce, for example, the risk of counterfeiting and theft of the visa sticker.

Ecuador is in the process of applying for a visa to be able to enter at least 27 countries with just a passport.

However, the EU authorities have asked the South American country to reduce the number of rejected applications.