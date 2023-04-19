Draft anti-doping law presented

An important milestone to strengthen clean sport

12 November 2014. On November 12, the Federal Ministry of Health, the Federal Ministry of the Interior and the Federal Ministry of Justice and Consumer Protection presented their joint draft of a law to combat doping in sport (AntiDopG). This will now be further coordinated within the federal government and then discussed with the federal states and associations. In April 2015, the draft is to be finally discussed in the cabinet and then forwarded to the Bundestag.