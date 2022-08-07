With the term cellulite we indicate that annoying accumulation of fat that shows itself through the manifestation of small dimples on the skin of the hips and buttocks. This problem is common to many women, who are wondering how to reduce or stop it. Drinking a lot is one of the most felt and resentful advice, but the truth is that it is not enough. Today we will see how to be able to stop doing some fundamental precautions in your life.

Drinking isn’t enough: here’s how to reduce cellulite

Let’s start by saying that cellulite is obviously not a serious disease, but this can be ugly to the eyes and can make you feel uncomfortable when wearing shorts or a bathing suit. It is a disorder that reveals a certain familiarity, in the sense that if a mother suffers from it, the daughters are linked to a risk of manifesting it in turn which is slightly above average, but much can be done at a preventive level, starting for example from the style of life and thwarting.

The factors that only worsen cellulite are: a sedentary lifestyle, poor diet, smoking, alcohol, stress and intestinal difficulties. Let’s not forget that excessively tight clothes and uncomfortable and poorly breathable footwear facilitate water retention and collaborate to alter the microcirculation of the adipose tissue, also favoring the accumulation of toxins inside it.

Healing or removing cellulite, depending on whether or not it is evaluated as a disease, is almost impracticable, but it is instead possible to do a lot to limit the phenomenon as much as possible, so as to make the aesthetic effect marginal or almost. The great advice is to promote metabolism and microcirculation both through an active lifestyle and through various small precautions often underestimated such as: avoid crossing your legs for long periods, as this position makes circulation more difficult due to compression of cases.

Then, if possible, avoid spending too much time standing in a fixed position, as the force of gravity makes the venous return to the heart more difficult. progressive compression, which instead represent an excellent and effective help.

Finally, avoid or reduce the use of high heels, so here are more tips on how to reduce this problem / discomfort of cellulite.