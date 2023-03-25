On September 17, 2018, the Federal Ministry of Health reappointed the members of the Drinking Water Commission at the Federal Environment Agency. The new appointment of the expert commission takes place on the basis of the Infection Protection Act. The commission has the task of developing concepts to detect and prevent the further spread of diseases that can be transmitted through drinking water.

The Federal Ministry of Health appoints the members of the Commission in coordination with the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety and with the highest state authorities responsible for drinking water. The new commission consists of 16 proven experts. Prof. Dr. Christiane Höller from the Bavarian State Office for Health and Food Safety. Ms. Uta Rädel from the State Office for Consumer Protection in Saxony-Anhalt took over as deputy chair.