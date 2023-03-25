Home Technology A 1995
The internet is already superior to paper in some places, but people don’t want to believe me

On the way to or from a cinema in the area of ​​Wartenburgstrasse in Berlin, I try to interest Mr.rutschky and Mr. Scheel, who are always talking about films and have several paper film dictionaries, in the Internet Movie Database IMDb. I have paper film encyclopedias myself, Halliwell’s Film Guide and the Time Out Film Guide, but I like the IMDb better. There’s more in it, and it’s easier to find the films. But my descriptions leave Mr.rutschky and Mr. Scheel cold. This is so incomprehensible to me that I still think about it decades later (time of writing this article: 2023) when I pass by this place in Berlin.

Of course, I have also often tried to explain to people the usefulness of some completely superfluous thing that is now forgotten. I don’t remember that well, though.

(Kathrin Passig)

