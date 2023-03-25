Lahore: Under the supervision of Dr. Malik Muhammad Asif Bara, a free medical camp is being organized for the deserving people on Sunday, April 26, 2023. During this camp, the patients will be screened for various diseases and free medicines will also be provided to the patients.

Dr. Ayesha Zulfikar Bara (MBBS, FCPS) PADS Jinnah Hospital Lahore will check up the children in the free medical camp. While Dr. Khadija Aslam Bara (MBBS, FCPS) Gynecology Services Hospital Lahore will check up the patients of Maternal and Child and Gynecology.

Dr. Samira Asif Bara (MBBS, FCPS) (Radiology) Head of Department, Indus Hospital Sabzazar Lahore, will do free ultrasound for patients recommended by doctors. Medicines will also be given free of cost to the patients in the camp.

In this regard, Dr. Malik Muhammad Asif Bara says that the free medical camp is organized on the second and fourth Sunday of every month, in which the poor people are treated without any payment and every time during this camp, hundreds of people attend. Patients are seen.

The free medical camp is organized at the residence of Malik Muhammad Ashraf Bara, Bara Street, Hanjarwal, Multan Road, Lahore.