Drive away ticks in the garden with home remedies and biological methods

In addition to being unpleasant to look at, ticks also transmit a variety of diseases, including Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain spotted fever, tularemia, and others. The pests are very dangerous not only for animals, but also for humans. Do you want to get rid of ticks in your garden without resorting to chemicals? Here are some natural and eco-friendly ways to get rid of ticks in your garden. To keep your outdoor space tick-free this season, try these repellents!

How to recognize ticks

As larvae, ticks are about the size of a grain of sand, but when the animals eat a blood meal, their bodies swell and become round, like a kernel of corn. There are different types of ticks and they can be grey, white, brown, black, reddish-brown or yellow in colour. Adult ticks have six legs and flat, oval, wingless bodies.

Where do ticks sit in the garden

As a rule, ticks hide in areas with tall grass, damp soil and shade. All tick species love darkness and moisture. They usually get into your yard via deer or small rodents like mice and rats. Once in your yard, ticks will find an ideal habitat to settle in. They can sting humans and animals at all stages of their life cycle.

What to do against ticks in the garden: take natural measures

What can you do against ticks in the garden? You can easily and simply get rid of ticks in your garden by using some simple natural tick repellents in your garden. We will show you all the helpful methods and tips for tick protection in the garden.

Eliminate other pests

Pests like raccoons, rats, mice, squirrels and other rodents can introduce vermin into your garden. In order to get rid of ticks, it is important to combat these pests as well.

Mow the lawn, remove weeds, keep good garden hygiene

Mow your lawn regularly and collect the grass clippings immediately. Remove weeds to help control ticks in the garden, as tall grass and dense weeds make an ideal environment for ticks, providing shelter and shade. If you use firewood for heating, stack it neatly in a dry place. Clear up all yard debris. If you rake up leaves in the fall, don’t just leave them lying around, pack them in leaf bags and dispose of them properly. This will keep rodents away and prevent them from carrying ticks into your garden. Remove anything from the garden that ticks can hide from.

Make a barrier against the pests

Ticks prefer to roam in cool, moist areas with plenty of cover. Creating a ten foot barrier of wood chips or gravel around your yard can keep the pests out because they will avoid crossing your barrier. You can build this barrier along walls or fences in your yard or around patios and recreation areas.

Keep all play equipment and decking at least three feet from the edge of your lawn. Use high fences to deter deer, raccoons, and stray dogs from entering your yard and bringing ticks with them.

If possible, reduce shadowed areas

If you have more sun and light in your garden, you can reduce the tick population by creating a less favorable environment for the pests. Cut back large bushes, trees and shrubs to allow more direct sunlight into your yard.

Grow tick-repellent plants

You can grow anti-tick plants and it is an easy and natural way for tick repellent. For best results, plant these plants in beds, patios, pet runs, and anywhere you want to keep ticks away. Which plants repel ticks in the garden? Here are some common plants that can kill or repel ticks in your yard:

Drive away ticks in the garden with home remedies + simple recipes

You can destroy ticks in the garden by using home remedies. We give you the most effective natural remedies against ticks in the garden.

Use neem oil against ticks

Neem oil is one of the most effective natural tick repellents. After ingesting neem oil, ticks lose their appetite, become sterile, and starve. When neem oil is applied directly to the tick’s body, it clogs the airways and causes suffocation. A simple recipe with neem oil we give:

To protect your garden from ticks, add 2 teaspoons of neem oil to 4 cups of purified water in a spray bottle. Shake well and spray anywhere you want to kill ticks, especially in shady areas with lots of grass and weeds.

Killing ticks in the garden with cedar oil

Cedar oil is a natural, non-toxic, effective tick repellent. How does cedar oil work against outdoor ticks? Cedar oil kills and repels ticks by drying them out, inhibiting respiration, disrupting pheromones and emulsifying body fats. You can make it yourself.

A quick recipe with cedar oil against ticks:

In a spray bottle, mix 1-2 teaspoons of Cedarwood essential oil with 1 cup of water. Shake the mixture well and spray anywhere you’ve noticed tick activity. Apply the homemade mixture around your property every few weeks (or as needed) to keep ticks at bay. It is safe for use on humans and pets.

Drive away ticks in the garden with garlic oil

Garlic oil acts as a tick repellent due to its pungent odor that discourages ticks from feeding and laying eggs.

It’s so easy to make your own garlic spray:

Crush 2-4 garlic bulbs and soak in 1 cup of water overnight. The next day, put the mixture in a spray bottle and mist your garden or lawn. You can destroy ticks so quickly and easily.

Peppermint oil drives away the insects

Peppermint oil is also very effective against ticks and is used by homeowners to repel ticks. Here’s how you can make a homemade tick repellent yourself:

Get rid of ticks in the garden with peppermint oil:

In a spray bottle, mix 8 drops of peppermint oil with 1 cup of water. Spray the mixture around your yard and in areas where you have spotted ticks. Reapply when the smell starts to fade, which usually happens after 1-2 weeks.

Diatomaceous earth is an effective remedy against pests

What Naturally Kills Ticks in the Garden? Diatomaceous earth is a powder made from fossilized diatoms and is one of the most effective ways to get rid of pests biologically. You can use diatomaceous earth to kill a variety of pests, including ticks. It destroys the waxy outer layer of their exoskeleton, causing them to dehydrate and die of dehydration.

You can simply sprinkle diatomaceous earth around your home and garden to keep ticks away. Scatter diatomaceous earth wherever you have discovered ticks in your garden. You can also use it to create a barrier between wooded and grassy areas. Put a line about 1 to 2 inches thick around the property line to kill any ticks trying to get through. Reapply every few weeks or after heavy rain. While completely safe for children, pets, and humans, diatomaceous earth is dangerous to pests.

