Home » Drought, Lake Garda never so low in the last 70 years
Health

Drought, Lake Garda never so low in the last 70 years

by admin

Drought alarm in Italy. The Lake Garda reached its lowest level since 1953: it is now only 45.8 centimeters above the hydrometric zero, i.e. the altitude above mean sea level established as a conventional reference for this basin, compared to an average of 109 centimeters for the last 70 years. The data indicate this satellite Sentinel-2within the European Observatory on Climate Change.

Why you have to worry Lake Garda is a critical freshwater reservoir and its lowering now threatens its ability to support agriculture, local communities, tourism and shipping. Lake Garda or Benaco is the largest Italian lake, with an area of ​​about 370 square kilometers, third in depth after Lake Como and Maggiore. The average water level of Garda, which is about 65 meters above sea level, undergoes rather limited seasonal variations, especially when compared to the other large pre-Alpine lakes: this makes the recent drop even more worrying.

Satellite images The new snapshot of the lake captured by satellites adds to the others that testify to the risk of drought in Italy and in Europe: the photograph of the Po taken by the Cosmo-SkyMed constellation, by the Italian Space Agency and the Ministry of Defence, is from a few weeks ago. which testifies to the changes that have occurred in the river due to drought. Similarly, images from the European Space Agency’s Smos satellite show that, in much of south-western Europe, soil moisture is below average, due to a particularly dry winter and the second warmest ever registered.

See also  A few teaspoons of this spice could be enough for an always active brain, which would also reduce bad cholesterol and the damage of aging

You may also like

ghosting? How to protect yourself from lousy dating...

Hit by a jet ski (driven by a...

What are the foods that accelerate aging and...

This is how you get rid of belly...

Sprouts trend, in the dishes of chefs and...

German Hypertension League certifies blood pressure data app...

Recovering from stress (and knowing how to manage...

Can intestinal microbiota transplantation slow down the progression...

#HOWTOSAVEALIFE: First donor from joint roadshow with DASDING

PNRR, second call to strengthen the biomedical research...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy