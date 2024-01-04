Drug addiction report, analysis of 2022 data

I’m more than 129 thousand people are addicted to substances assisted in Italy in 2022 by the public addiction servicesl’86% of total patients are masculine gender.

L’heroin, remains the primary substance most used by all users in treatment; however, the proportion of people out of the total number of people who choose it as their substance of choice decreases over the years.

These are some of the data emerging from the 2022 Drug Addiction Report.

The Report represents the national-level analysis of the data collected through the National Information System for Addiction (SIND) in the year 2022.

The document is a fundamental cognitive tool for the various institutional subjects responsible for the definition and implementation of health policies in the addiction sector, for operators and for citizens users of the National Health Service.

The contents of the Report

In summary some of the most relevant data contained in the 2022 report:

in 2022 they are operating in Italy 573 Public Services for Addiction (Ser.D)

the overall endowment of employees within the Ser.D is, as of 31 December 2021, equal to 5.987 unitto. Among the professional figures are nurses represent 31.5% of the total (6,397 units), followed by doctors (20.7%)

the services in Italy assisted overall 129,259 substance dependent subjects (out of a total of 242,373 contacts) of which 17,497 are new users (13.5%) and 111,762 are subjects already in charge or returning from previous years (86.5%). About the86% of total patients are male gender, with a ratio of 1 female for every 6 males. The patients under treatment are predominantly Italian (91.4%).

The most frequent age classes are those between 35 and 54 years old

63.0% of people in drug treatment are in charge of services for primary use of opioids.

L’heroin it remains the primary substance most used by all users in treatment; however, the proportion of people out of the total number of people who choose it as their substance of choice decreases over the years.

Among new users the Cocaine is the primary substance of abuse in 38.5% of cases, the proportion of people seeking treatment for cocaine use has increased over time. Consult:

Share this: Facebook

X

