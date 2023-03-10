Home Health Drugs in the test: Cortisone ointments – how to apply them correctly
Drugs in the test: Cortisone ointments – how to apply them correctly

by admin
01.12.2022

If you have itchy, inflamed skin, you usually cannot avoid cortisone ointments. This is how you achieve good results with them and keep side effects to a minimum:

  • A lot doesn’t always help a lot: Apply a cortisone-containing agent only to the affected areas and as thinly as possible, unless your doctor explicitly advises you of another application, such as a paste.
  • As a rule, the funds are applied once or twice a day. Studies indicate, however, that once-daily application is sufficient when using strong glucocorticoids. This also reduces the risk of side effects.
  • It is best to use the cream or ointment after a shower or a bath, then it penetrates the skin particularly well. If you apply it between six and eight in the morning, it disturbs the body’s own cortisone production the least.
  • Do not use creams and ointments containing cortisone from your medicine chest without medical advice.
  • Remember to check the expiry date of the remedies. Opened packs don’t last as long as sealed tubes.
  • Continue to care for the skin with moisturizing agents during the cortisone treatment. A break of about 15 minutes is recommended between applying the cortisone preparation and the care product.
