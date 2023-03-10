5
01.12.2022
If you have itchy, inflamed skin, you usually cannot avoid cortisone ointments. This is how you achieve good results with them and keep side effects to a minimum:
- A lot doesn’t always help a lot: Apply a cortisone-containing agent only to the affected areas and as thinly as possible, unless your doctor explicitly advises you of another application, such as a paste.
- As a rule, the funds are applied once or twice a day. Studies indicate, however, that once-daily application is sufficient when using strong glucocorticoids. This also reduces the risk of side effects.
- It is best to use the cream or ointment after a shower or a bath, then it penetrates the skin particularly well. If you apply it between six and eight in the morning, it disturbs the body’s own cortisone production the least.
- Do not use creams and ointments containing cortisone from your medicine chest without medical advice.
- Remember to check the expiry date of the remedies. Opened packs don’t last as long as sealed tubes.
- Continue to care for the skin with moisturizing agents during the cortisone treatment. A break of about 15 minutes is recommended between applying the cortisone preparation and the care product.