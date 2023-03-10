Home Health Drugs in the test: Cortisone – what does it help against, what to look out for?
Health

Drugs in the test: Cortisone – what does it help against, what to look out for?

by admin

The adrenal gland, which consists of the adrenal cortex and the adrenal medulla, sits like a hat on top of each kidney. Hormones are produced in both areas. A group of hormones from the adrenal cortex is called Glucocorticoide. Its most important representative is Cortisol, also known as hydrocortisone. In addition to this, the adrenal cortices produce other glucocorticoids that have a similar structure to cortisol and have similar names, for example cortisone.

Great in the morning. Hormone production follows a typical rhythm throughout the day. Around midnight, the blood contains little cortisol, in the morning between six and nine o’clock the highest. With this abundant hormone production, the adrenal cortex prepares the body for the stresses of the day.

Mimic natural rhythm. Cortisone therapy should take into account the daily rhythmic fluctuations in hormone levels as much as possible. If this is not done sufficiently, the adrenal cortex can react by reducing or even stopping its activity.

Different names. A large number of synthetically modified glucocorticoids are used in medicine. The variety of these substances is meant when talking about corticosteroids or cortisone. In colloquial language, no distinction is made between the individual substances in the group; one speaks simply of “cortisone”.

Used in many ways. Cortisone is not only taken in the form of tablets, but can also be found in ointments, nasal sprays or sprays for inhalation and in injections. These substances play an important role in the treatment of ﻿acute allergic reactions and ﻿allergic rhinitis, with lung diseases such as ﻿Asthma or ﻿chronic obstructive bronchitis, if severe ﻿Skin inflammation or inflammatory bowel diseases (ulcerative colitis, ﻿Crohn’s disease) and ﻿rheumatoider Arthritis.

See also  The tears of Maria De Filippi and Mara Venier, the affection of ordinary people and VIPs: Maurizio Costanzo's last journey - The video

Cortisone is a powerful drug that is critical to the treatment of many medical conditions. However, its use also has side effects – especially if the drug is used for a longer period of time. It is all the more important to carefully control its use and to limit the duration of treatment as far as possible. If treatment with glucocorticoids is ended after long-term use, the body sometimes finds it difficult to find its way back to its own control.

You may also like

Kidney check-up: Pay particular attention to two values

Silicon Valley Bank closes and fails – Last...

here’s why it’s important and where it’s at...

Mental health with Kittys Thai Massage Stuttgart

To know how the arteries are, pay attention...

Doctor, can melatonin help with insomnia?

will reward those who save energy – breaking...

Are you cured of Covid? Here are the...

Controlled sale of cannabis: the federal government’s key...

Parasitic ‘twin’ removed from the brain of a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy