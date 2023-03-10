The adrenal gland, which consists of the adrenal cortex and the adrenal medulla, sits like a hat on top of each kidney. Hormones are produced in both areas. A group of hormones from the adrenal cortex is called Glucocorticoide. Its most important representative is Cortisol, also known as hydrocortisone. In addition to this, the adrenal cortices produce other glucocorticoids that have a similar structure to cortisol and have similar names, for example cortisone.

Great in the morning. Hormone production follows a typical rhythm throughout the day. Around midnight, the blood contains little cortisol, in the morning between six and nine o’clock the highest. With this abundant hormone production, the adrenal cortex prepares the body for the stresses of the day.

Mimic natural rhythm. Cortisone therapy should take into account the daily rhythmic fluctuations in hormone levels as much as possible. If this is not done sufficiently, the adrenal cortex can react by reducing or even stopping its activity.

Different names. A large number of synthetically modified glucocorticoids are used in medicine. The variety of these substances is meant when talking about corticosteroids or cortisone. In colloquial language, no distinction is made between the individual substances in the group; one speaks simply of “cortisone”.

Used in many ways. Cortisone is not only taken in the form of tablets, but can also be found in ointments, nasal sprays or sprays for inhalation and in injections. These substances play an important role in the treatment of ﻿acute allergic reactions and ﻿allergic rhinitis, with lung diseases such as ﻿Asthma or ﻿chronic obstructive bronchitis, if severe ﻿Skin inflammation or inflammatory bowel diseases ( ulcerative colitis, ﻿Crohn’s disease) and ﻿rheumatoider Arthritis.

Cortisone is a powerful drug that is critical to the treatment of many medical conditions. However, its use also has side effects – especially if the drug is used for a longer period of time. It is all the more important to carefully control its use and to limit the duration of treatment as far as possible. If treatment with glucocorticoids is ended after long-term use, the body sometimes finds it difficult to find its way back to its own control.