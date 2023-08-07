Earthquake in Rome? Travis Scott in concert at the Circus Maximus shakes the capital

Earthquake in Rome? On Twitter, many are wondering. Others, however, have found their answer: it could be Travis Scott in concert at the Circus Maximus.

“It’s going to make an earthquake.” “It won’t cause an earthquake, it will open Rome in two”. This is just one of the repartee that followed the news of the concert Travis Scott a Romasurprisingly revealed last week by the artist with a post on Instagram.

Hosted at the Circus Maximus, the first leg of the tour for the new album Utopia seems to have lived up to expectations. On Twitter in a short time, today, Monday 7 August 2023, many are wondering if there has been an earthquake in the capital: the first tweets asking about the earthquake were published shortly after 21.30. But there are those who bet they felt a shock just now, forty-five minutes after the first. And that you would”felt very strong in the centre“.

Among them also Caterina Balivo. “Did anyone feel the earthquake in Rome? Or did I dream it?”, the TV presenter wonders and asks her followers. And there are those who answer her: “I believe you. We just felt six really big earthquakes. We still have to figure out if it was Travis Scott at Circus Maximus. We are investigating.”

The answer: it’s about Travis Scott at the Circus Maximus

And while INVG is still silent, there are those who advance the first hypothesis: what if it were the Travis Scott concert? “Is it possible to feel 10 kilometers away from the Circus Maximus?”, someone asks.

“I thought about the earthquake, instead I think they are basses and drums by a certain Travis Scott“, says a user on Twitter. It wouldn’t be the first time for the American rapper and producer. Already last July, during the concert in Milan, he caused an earthquake in the northwest area of ​​the city: “It was believed that it was a small earthquake shock because everything was shaking. And instead they were the over 80,000 spectators of the American rapper’s concert”, reported the chronicles at the beginning of July.

