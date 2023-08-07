Home » Earthquake in Rome? Travis Scott in concert at the Circus Maximus shakes the capital
Health

Earthquake in Rome? Travis Scott in concert at the Circus Maximus shakes the capital

by admin
Earthquake in Rome? Travis Scott in concert at the Circus Maximus shakes the capital

Earthquake in Rome? On Twitter, many are wondering. Others, however, have found their answer: it could be Travis Scott in concert at the Circus Maximus.

Caterina Balivo’s tweet and a screenshot from Travis Scott’s performance with Kanye West, photos from Facebook.

“It’s going to make an earthquake.” “It won’t cause an earthquake, it will open Rome in two”. This is just one of the repartee that followed the news of the concert Travis Scott a Romasurprisingly revealed last week by the artist with a post on Instagram.

Hosted at the Circus Maximus, the first leg of the tour for the new album Utopia seems to have lived up to expectations. On Twitter in a short time, today, Monday 7 August 2023, many are wondering if there has been an earthquake in the capital: the first tweets asking about the earthquake were published shortly after 21.30. But there are those who bet they felt a shock just now, forty-five minutes after the first. And that you would”felt very strong in the centre“.

Among them also Caterina Balivo. “Did anyone feel the earthquake in Rome? Or did I dream it?”, the TV presenter wonders and asks her followers. And there are those who answer her: “I believe you. We just felt six really big earthquakes. We still have to figure out if it was Travis Scott at Circus Maximus. We are investigating.”

Imagine Dragons in concert in Rome: road changes on Saturday 5th August

The answer: it’s about Travis Scott at the Circus Maximus

And while INVG is still silent, there are those who advance the first hypothesis: what if it were the Travis Scott concert? “Is it possible to feel 10 kilometers away from the Circus Maximus?”, someone asks.

See also  Zucchini Waffles with Cheddar: Hearty Blitz Recipe

“I thought about the earthquake, instead I think they are basses and drums by a certain Travis Scott“, says a user on Twitter. It wouldn’t be the first time for the American rapper and producer. Already last July, during the concert in Milan, he caused an earthquake in the northwest area of ​​the city: “It was believed that it was a small earthquake shock because everything was shaking. And instead they were the over 80,000 spectators of the American rapper’s concert”, reported the chronicles at the beginning of July.

You may also like

what are the warning signs?

Facial Gymnastics: Unlock the Secret to Young and...

Protective instinct in whales: why male orcas are...

Trusted Man of FARC Dissident Leader Prosecuted for...

Pressure, unreliable values ​​if the cuff is not...

17-year-old student dies of brain-eating amoeba, an infection...

Starting an Exercise Program: A Complete Guide to...

«send them» to an island in the middle...

Drugs prescribed to 6 out of 10 people,...

Brain-eating amoeba, 17-year-old girl who died in Georgia...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy