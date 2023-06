Florence, 28 June 2023 – An earthquake struck today, 28 June, at 12.19 with its epicenter in Poggibonsi (Siena), clearly felt also in the province of Florence. The magnitude indicated by Ingv is 3.7.

Incredibly, the shock came while the maxi-emergencies alert system was being tested in Tuscany, which sent a danger message a few minutes before the shock. the two things are obviously not related, but the coincidence is truly incredible.

NEWS UPDATED

