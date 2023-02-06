Competition: Full-time and permanent employment of n. 11 units of non-managerial personnel with the profile of administrative legal officer (expert in health matters), to be classified in the third functional area – salary range F1 of the role of employees of the Ministry of Health (COMPETITION CODE 814)

Competition: Full-time and permanent employment of n. 15 units of non-managerial personnel with the profile of economic-financial administrative officer (expert in health matters), to be classified in the third functional area – salary bracket F1 of the role of employees of the Ministry of Health (COMPETENCE CODE 815)

Reference date: 09/09/2022

